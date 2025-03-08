Signal-free national highway in Telangana to be inaugurated soon: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president G Kishan Reddy announced Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the signal-free national highway (NH 44) next week.

Addressing the media at the party office in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 8, Kishan Reddy said that the 10 km six-lane national highway, from Aramghar to Hyderabad airport, will connect Kashmir with Kanyakumari. The Telangana national highway is touted to be an elevated corridor constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

Regarding the construction works of the 2 km four-lane national highway 202 in Telangana’s Amberpet (Amberpet flyover), Kishan Reddy said it was 90 percent completed and the remaining works were stuck because of land acquisition issues in six spots under the flyover.

“Nearly 95 percent of the 2 km flyover at BHEL Junction in Lingampalli, which is part of NH 65 between Hyderabad and Pune, have been completed. With its completion, the area’s traffic problems will be resolved,” he said, adding Rs 172 crore was being spent on this highway.

Kishan Reddy stated that he has urged Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ilambarithi K to expedite the land acquisition process to facilitate the completion of national highway 163, which connects Yadadri, Warangal, and Mulugu districts of Telangana with Chhattisgarh. He mentioned that Rs 400 crore is being spent on developing this stretch of the national highway.

The Union minister also said that the 16 km stretch of NH 167 between Mahabubnagar and Jadcherla was also being completed, with land acquisition yet to be done in certain spots. “After its completion, the connectivity between Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will improve. It will benefit tourists travelling to the historical town of Nagarjunakonda and Someshwara Swamy temple and boost wildlife tourism. Nearly Rs 193 crore is being spent on this highway,” he said.

“The 30 km stretch of NH 167 between Ali Nagar and Miryalaguda has been completed at the cost of Rs 220 crore. Additionally, the 80 km stretch of NH 565 between Nakrekal and Nagarjunasagar, slated to improve the connectivity between the two Telugu states, is also complete with only 6-7 percent of the works pending,” Kishan Reddy said.

He further mentioned that road works were progressing rapidly on several national highway stretches, including the 31 km stretch of NH 365 (A) between Kodad and Khammam at a cost of Rs 1,149 crore, the 17 km stretch of NH 61 between Nirmal and Khanapur costing Rs 126 crore, and the 15 km stretch of NH 363 with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore.