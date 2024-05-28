Sikandar: Meet villain of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to grace the silver screen once again, this time in AR Murugadoss’ action-packed film, Sikandar, which is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release. But what’s even more exciting is that veteran actor Sathyaraj, fondly remembered as Kattappa from the epic Baahubali franchise, will be playing the film’s antagonist.

The Role of Sathyaraj in ‘Sikandar’

Sathyaraj, known for his powerful performances, will step into the shoes of the lead antagonist opposite Salman Khan. His portrayal of Kattappa in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, and fans are eagerly awaiting his transformation into a villainous character in Sikandar.

Sathyaraj (Image source: X)

Director AR Murugadoss has promised that Sikandar will have a pan-India appeal. The film combines high-octane action sequences with a strong social message, making it a must-watch for fans of both Salman Khan and Sathyaraj. Murugadoss also revealed that the audience will get to see a new side of Salman Khan in this film.

The film’s budget is estimated to be around Rs. 400 crore, making it one of the most ambitious projects in recent times. Sikandar will be shot in Portugal, other European countries, and various locations in India. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is backing this grand venture, and the team is gearing up for an exciting shoot.

Other Cast Members

Apart from Salman Khan and Sathyaraj, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar will play pivotal roles, adding further depth to the ensemble cast.