Sikkim Assembly elections: SKM wins 7 seats, leading in 24

Gangtok: The ruling SKM won seven Assembly seats and was leading in 24 other constituencies, the Election Commission of India said on Sunday.

Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Samdup Lepcha of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the Lachen Mangan Assembly seat defeating his nearest SDF rival Hishey Lachungpa by 851 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

SKM candidate Puran Kumar Gurung won the Chujachen seat defeating his nearest rival Mani Kumar Gurung by 3,334 votes.

Pintso Namgyal Lepcha of SKM won the Djongu Assembly seat defeating his nearest rival Sonam Gyatso Lepcha of SDF by 5007 votes..

Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Prem Singh Tamang was leading by around 7,044 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency, while in the Soreng Chakung Assembly constituency Tamang is leading by 2,052 votes over his nearest SDF rival A D Subba.

Former CM and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling was trailing behind SKM candidate Raju Basnet by 1,852 votes in Namcheybung seat. In the Poklok Kamrang Assembly constituency Chamling was trailing behind Bhoj Raj Rai of SKM by 3,063 votes.

Former India Football captain and SDF candidate Bhaichung Bhutia was trailing behind SKM rival Riksal Dorjee Bhutia by 4,012, votes in the Barfung Assembly seat.

Sikkim BJP unit president Dilli Ram Thapa was trailing behind his SKM rival Kala Rai by 2,568 votes in the Upper Burtuk Assembly constituency.