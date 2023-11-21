Silkyara Tunnel collapse: Trapped workers get veg pulao, matar-paneer for dinner

Published: 21st November 2023 11:53 pm IST
Uttarkashi tunnel
A high-performance drilling machine being brought for rescue operation (PTI Photo)

Uttarkashi: Labourers trapped in Silkyara tunnel were supplied veg pulao, matar-paneer, and chapatis slapped with butter for dinner Tuesday night through a food pipe stuck through the collapsed part of the structure.

The dinner, prepared under the doctor’s supervision with less oil and spices to make it easily digestible, was supplied to the workers in 150 packets, cook Sanjit Rana said.

Fruits were sent to them earlier in the day, he said.

The 6-inch wide pipeline helped the rescuers capture trapped workers’ first pictures in days. The pictures, which were taken with an endoscopic flexi camera, showed workers were doing fine, authorities said.

