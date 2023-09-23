Silver idol of Lord Ganesha, sacred symbols stolen from Thane temple

Thane: The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city have launched an investigation after a silver idol of Lord Ganesha, many sacred symbols and cash were stolen from a temple, an official said on Saturday.

The theft was committed at the Jai Bholenath temple in Naupada locality on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police said.

A silver Ganesha idol weighing 7 kg, a trishul’ (trident), a metal snake, copper vessels, a table fan and cash were stolen from the shrine, said the official from Naupada police station. No arrests have been made yet, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.