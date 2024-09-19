Singareni Collieries hints at HYDRA-style action for asset protection

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) hinted at adopting HYDRA-style security measures to enhance the protection of its assets and combat corruption.

During a video conference reviewing the Vigilance Department’s activities, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Balaram highlighted the need to safeguard SCCL’s assets, including residential quarters, from potential threats.

He urged employees to actively contribute to the preservation of company properties and adhere to the highest standards of integrity. The proposed HYDRA-style security measures are expected to bolster these efforts, ensuring tighter monitoring and accountability across SCCL operations.

The conference was attended by GM (Vigilance) Prasad Rao and other vigilance officers from Kothagudem. Balaram expressed concern over reports of fraudulent individuals attempting to exploit innocent workers. He assured employees that strict action would be taken against those attempting to deceive or compromise the company’s assets.

To address these challenges, Balaram encouraged employees to report any corruption-related incidents or suspicious activities to the vigilance department via a dedicated helpline (9491144104) or email (vig@scclmines.com). He promised that informants’ identities would remain confidential and offered a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to concrete action.

SCCL has already initiated probes with the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the CID concerning irregularities in the medical board process. Based on a CID report identifying agents involved in these practices, the company is set to take strict action.