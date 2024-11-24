Singareni to deposit Deepawali bonus for workers by November 27

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited on Saturday, November 23 announced that the Deepawali bonus for retired workers will be deposited by 27.

Singareni Collieries chairperson nd Managing Director N Balram said that total amount of Rs 18.27 crore will be deposited in thee accounts of employees who retired between April 1 and October 24, 2024 during financial year 2023-24.

A total of 2,754 retired workers, will receive the Deepawali bonus of Rs 93,750 each. The chairperson directed the finance department o make appropriate arrangements to deposit the amount in the accounts of the retired workers by November 27.

In October, Telangana deputy chief minister, Bhatti Vikramarka, who is also the Telangana finance minister announced that the Singareni Collieries employees would be given the Deepawali bonus. The bonus was announced as part of the Production Linked Reward Scheme (PLRS) for which Rs 358 crore has been sanctioned.

The government has added an additional Rs 50 crore for this year. Each worker would receive Rs 93,750 as a bonus, which will be deposited into their accounts by Friday. 40,000 Singareni employees are expected to benefit from the bonus.