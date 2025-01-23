Singer Monali Thakur stops concert midway, rushed to hospital

Mumbai: Renowned singer Monali Thakur was admitted to a hospital in West Bengal after experiencing breathing difficulties during a live performance at the Dinhata Festival in Cooch Behar on January 21.

The singer, initially hospitalised at Dinhata Sub-District Hospital, was later transferred to a private hospital in Cooch Behar city, where she is currently undergoing treatment, as per media reports.

Monali, best known for hits like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Sawar Loon, was performing the song Tune Mari Entriyan when she had to cut her performance short. Addressing the audience, she apologized and said, “I am extremely unwell today. The organisers know that the show was almost cancelled. It’s very difficult for me to promise and not keep it up.”

Now based in Switzerland, Monali Thakur continues to be a celebrated figure in Indian music and some of her best songs include Karle Pyaar Karle, Cham Cham, and Badri Ki Dulhania. Fans across the globe are wishing her a speedy recovery.