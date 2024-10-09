Singham Again trailer becomes most-watched in 24 hours

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s latest movie, Singham Again, is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2024, just in time for Diwali. This action-packed film brings back Ajay Devgn as the fearless cop, Bajirao Singham, and promises to be a thrilling ride for audiences. The movie also stars big names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone.

Record-Breaking Trailer

The trailer for Singham Again created a huge buzz when it was released. It became the most-watched trailer in 24 hours, with a whopping 138 million views. Fans were thrilled with the exciting action and star-studded cast. The trailer quickly became the top trending video on YouTube and other social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

Ajay Devgn is back as the tough cop, but he’s not alone. Ranveer Singh returns as Simmba, and Akshay Kumar is back as Sooryavanshi. Alongside them, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan take on key roles, adding even more excitement to the story. With such a powerful cast, fans are expecting the film to be a blockbuster.

Mixed Reactions

While the trailer received a lot of love, there were some negative reactions too. Some fans felt parts of the trailer were a bit too over-the-top, while others thought the story seemed predictable. Despite this, many are still looking forward to the movie to see how it all comes together on the big screen.

Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe started with Singham in 2011 and continued with Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Each film brought exciting action and great characters, and Singham Again is expected to follow the same path. Fans can expect high-energy stunts, car chases, and lots of action.

With its release during Diwali on November 1, Singham Again is set to light up the box office. Fans are eager to see their favorite stars in action once again in what promises to be one of the biggest movies of the year.