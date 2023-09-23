Sintex to set up a manufacturing unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: Sintex, which is a part of Welspun Group has announced an investment of Rs. 350 crore in the state.

According to the Telangana government, this investment will create 1000 jobs in the region.

State IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) and Welspun Group chairman B K Goenka will be laying the foundation stone for the Sintex manufacturing plant on September 28, 2023, at Chandanvelly in Rangareddy District.

Tanks, pipes, auto components, and ancillaries will be manufactured at this unit.

“Happy to share that the popular Sintex brand is setting up a plant in Telangana The Sintex unit will manufacture tanks, pipes, auto components, and ancillaries with an investment of Rs 350 Crores and generating employment to 1000 people Will be breaking ground for the same on 28th September,” Industries minister K T Rama Rao said.

pic.twitter.com/UrzAJX1ezi — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 23, 2023

KTR further stated that the Government of Telangana welcomes the company’s decision to expand its operations in the state.

He thanked the leadership of Sintex for deciding to invest in Telangana and stated that “the progressive policies and world-class infrastructure being offered by the state government have encouraged the company to set up its units in the state.

The minister said that the Government of Telangana will provide complete support to the existing companies who plan to expand their operations in the state.

Welspun Group Chairman B K Goenka stated that the company is running operations successfully in the state. He also added that the “investment-friendly policies of Telangana government have encouraged them to expand operations in the region.”