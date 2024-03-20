SIO Telangana calls for ‘selective boycott’ of Israeli products

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation’s (SIO) Telangana unit on Wednesday, March 20, has called for a boycott of selected Israeli products in protest of Israel’s policies against the people of Palestine.

In a press release, SIO Telangana stated that the boycott is a form of protest against the Israeli government’s policies against the Palestinian people, “kept under belligerent occupation, which is in violation of all international human rights standards.”

The organisation also urged all consumers to be “mindful of the products they purchase and to choose alternatives.”

SIO Telangana provided a list of specific Israeli products, which are part of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement.

This list includes categories of drinks, snacks, food chains, and groceries.

They said that “these brands are complicit in the war on Gaza as they openly support the brutal persecution of Palestinians and provide financial support to the state of Israel.”

SIO Telangana said that the destruction of life in Gaza has been only possible with the military assistance of the world powers, including the supply from the Hyderabad-based joint venture between India’s Adani Defence and Aerospace and Israel’s Elbit Systems.”