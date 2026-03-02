Hyderabad: Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list, which is all set to begin in April in the states that were not covered during phase I and II, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel explained what needs to be done before booth-level officers (BLOs) reach doorsteps.

In the next month, many states including Maharashtra and Telangana are expected to see the exercise.

AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel explains progeny mapping in SIR

In a video, the leader highlighted the importance of progeny mapping, which is also known as family mapping.

The process has already started in Telangana and other states.

Under the pre-SIR exercise, voters are either being linked or mapped based on the 2002 list. Linking is done if a voter’s name appears in the 2002 list, whereas mapping is done if a relative’s name is in the list.

Explaining who will be considered as a relative for the sake of SIR in Maharashtra, Telangana and other states, he said the following six relations are eligible:

Father Mother Maternal grandfather Maternal grandmother Paternal grandfather Paternal grandmother

The same was also mentioned in Election Commission guidelines and reiterated by top officials.

AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel further said that voters need to keep their details or their relatives’ details ready ahead of the BLO’s arrival at the doorstep for SIR.

To check the name in the current electoral roll, visit the official website of the Election Commission of India (click here).

Form 8

The AIMIM leader further highlighted the importance of Form 8, which is used to correct entries in the electoral roll and for shifting of residence.

Electors need to ensure that the address is correct in the present voter ID card as BLOs will visit the mentioned house number.

In case of an incorrect address, apply using Form 8. Those whose names are missing or who have just turned 18 years must fill Form 6. Both forms can be filled online or by visiting MeeSeva centers.