SIR: Confusion over ‘relatives’ in enumeration form prevails

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began across nine states and three Union Territories on Tuesday, with thousands of booth-level officers (BLOs) visiting homes; however, confusion prevails over ‘relatives’ in the enumeration forms.

Although filling most of the form is simple, people are confused over which details from the previous SIR to include.

Confusion over progeny, enumeration form in SIR

In the enumeration form, electors can either give details of themselves or their relatives from the previous SIR.

Giving either detail will help in linking or mapping. However, the confusion is over who will be considered a relative for the sake of the form.

The form mentioned, “Details of the relative, whose name is given in the previous column, in the last SIR”. However, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during the press conference held recently said that details of father, uncle or anybody from the generation can be filled.

On the other hand, the BLO apps shared by many on YouTube state that a person can be added as progeny to father, mother, paternal grandmother, paternal grandfather and a transgender person.

Many are especially stunned that if individuals can be added as progeny to paternal grandparents, then why they cannot be added to maternal grandparents.

It may be noted that even for establishing citizenship, for those who were born between 1987 and 2004, documents of either mother or father are needed; however, in the case of the progeny option, even maternal grandmother and maternal grandfather are reportedly missing.

Over the definition of relatives in SIR’s enumeration form, even the ECI call center’s executives are reportedly not clear.

Last SIR in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

The last SIR in the state was held in 2002 and the data has been made available on the official website of Telangana CEO (click here).

Those whose name or a relative’s name (progeny concept) is not listed will be asked to submit documents at a later stage of SIR. The individual needs to submit one of the following 11 documents:

Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU.

Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987.

Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority.

Passport

Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities

Permanent Residence certificate issued by competent State authority

Forest Right Certificate

OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority

National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)

Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities.

Any land/house allotment certificate by Government

For Aadhaar, Commission’s directions issued vide letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 09.09.2025 shall apply.

Extract of the Electoral Roll of Bihar SIR with reference to 01.07.2025.

However, the demanded documents for SIR will be based on the date of birth for all voters in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts.

Those who were born before July 1, 1987 need to submit any of the listed documents of themselves. On the other hand, those who were born on or after July 1, 1987 and on or before December 2, 2004 need to provide a document for self and a document of father or mother.

Those who were born after December 2, 2004 need to submit a document of themselves and both parents.