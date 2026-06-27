SIR in Telangana: Over 1 crore forms distributed in three days

Hyderabad: A total of 10,275,000 enumeration forms were distributed during the door-to-door survey between June 25 and June 27 as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 in Telangana.

The survey has so far covered over 30 per cent of the state, according to the government.

Telangana is part of SIR Phase-III, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced in May this year. The SIR officially began on June 25 and will continue till July 24.

On the first day, nine lakh enumeration forms were distributed across the state. Siasat.com had reported that nearly 40 per cent of Hyderabad voters could potentially face SIR notices over anomalies.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will verify, update and clean up voter lists, one household at a time.

Each officer has been assigned roughly 800 to 1,000 electors and will visit households multiple times, expect three to four visits, to distribute partially pre-filled enumeration forms and collect them once filled. The forms carry each voter’s details, address and photograph.

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A BLO will hand out two forms per voter. So, if a household has four registered voters, eight forms come through the door. It’s the process, and getting both copies filled and returned matters.

“BLOs are required to visit every household, distribute enumeration forms and collect them,” C Sudarshan Reddy, Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer, told Siasat.com, laying out the ground rules clearly.

Online submission

Voters who prefer not to wait for BLO visits can submit their enumeration forms digitally through the ECI app or at voters.eci.in. Forms submitted online are received directly at the concerned polling station or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) level. That said, offline forms submitted to the BLO remain equally valid.

For Non-Resident Indians (NRI), the process has been kept accessible. NRIs can fill the form online themselves or have a family member complete and sign it before handing it over to the BLO.