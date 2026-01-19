SIR: Openly display names of people on ‘discrepancies’ list, SC tells EC

The Supreme Court on Monday, January 19, directed the Election Commission (EC) to display the names of those on the “logical discrepancies” list at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices of talukas and ward offices in West Bengal in the next three days and call them for a hearing within 10 days of publication of the list.

The court noted that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the “logical discrepancies” list. Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent’s name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

Hearing pleas alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi allowed notice receivers to seek assistance of any person – a lawyer, a family member, neighbour, or even a political party booth-level agents – during the hearings, but only with proper authorisation.

The apex court also directed the poll body to allow admit cards of secondary exams (Madhyamik), bearing dates of birth, to be considered as a valid SIR document during the hearings.

The top court directed that the office for submitting the documents and objections shall be set up within the panchayat bhavans or block offices.

“The state government shall provide adequate man power to the State Election Commission for the deployment at the panchayat bhavans and block offices.

“In this regard, we direct that every district shall meticulously comply with the directions issued by the ECI or the state government for the staff for smooth functioning,” the bench said.

The court directed that the director general of police (DGP) of West Bengal shall be obligated to ensure that there is no law-and-order problem and that all the activities shall be completed smoothly.

The apex court was hearing pleas alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal filed by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state.

Slap in the face, says TMC leader

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said the Supreme Court’s direction was “two tight slaps on the faces of those who tried to deprive people of their fundamental right to vote.”

Speaking at a rally at Barasat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, the TMC national general secretary said this “victory in court” would be followed by the party’s “win in polls” likely to take place in April this year.

Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee said, “This is a victory of ‘Maa Mati Manush’ and the people of West Bengal over those who tried to pick and choose one crore citizens and delete their names from electoral rolls.”

“We defeated them in court today, we will trounce them during polls in April. Stay prepared, West Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh or Gujarat. This state showed the path to the nation’s Independence struggle, its renaissance. We do not bow our heads before outsiders,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)