SIR voter deletion row: Ballari BJP protests FIR against leader

Ballari: The Ballari district unit of the BJP staged a protest at Royal Circle on Monday, October 5, opposing the FIR registered against municipal corporation Opposition Leader Srinivas Modkar over allegations concerning 7,561 voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

BJP leaders alleged that the case against Modkar was politically motivated and aimed at discouraging the party from raising questions over alleged irregularities in the voter list, particularly those concerning minority voters. They demanded that the allegations involving the 7,561 voters be thoroughly investigated and that the FIR against their leader be withdrawn.

Following the demonstration at Royal Circle, BJP leaders and hundreds of party workers attempted to march towards Brucepet police station. Police personnel stopped the procession and deployed additional forces around the station as a precautionary measure.

The protesters insisted on proceeding towards the police station, leading to a brief tense situation. Police eventually detained a large number of BJP workers to prevent the situation from escalating. There was also some pushing and jostling between the protesters and police during the intervention.

BJP district president Anil Naidu questioned the police action and defended the party’s conduct. He maintained that the complaints relating to voter entries had been submitted under Form 7 in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

“Form 7 complaints were submitted as permitted under the law. We have not asked for the removal of anyone’s name from the electoral roll,” Naidu said.

BJP leaders accused the Congress government of allegedly using the police machinery to intimidate party leaders and workers who raised concerns over the SIR process. They argued that citizens and political parties have a democratic right to question discrepancies or suspected irregularities in electoral rolls.

The party demanded a transparent inquiry into the allegations and said action should be taken if any wrongdoing was established. At the same time, it opposed what it described as politically motivated criminal proceedings against its workers.

The protest was attended by BJP leaders, municipal councillors and hundreds of party workers. Police maintained a heavy presence in the area, particularly around Brucepet police station, to prevent further confrontation.

The Ballari protest comes amid a wider political dispute in Karnataka over the SIR exercise and the alleged misuse of Form 7 applications. The BJP has maintained that its concerns over the voter list should be investigated instead of being treated as a criminal offence.