Sircilla GP workers warn of indefinite strike over pending wages

Hyderabad: Gram Panchayat workers staged a massive dharna in front of the District Collectorate in Siricilla on Friday, June 12, demanding the immediate release of pending wages and implementation of promises made by the state government.

The protest was organised as part of a statewide agitation led by trade unions.

Addressing the gathering, union leaders expressed concern over the hardships faced by Gram Panchayat workers due to the non-payment of salaries for the past four months. They said workers and their families are struggling to meet basic household expenses, children’s educational needs and other financial commitments.

The leaders criticised the state government for failing to fulfil its assurance of releasing salaries through the green channel on the first day of every month. Despite repeated announcements by the chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the system has not been implemented, they alleged.

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According to the union representatives, nearly 53,000 workers serving in 12,790 Gram Panchayats across Telangana continue to work tirelessly to maintain sanitation and greenery in villages, often at the cost of their own health.

‘Congress’ poll promises remain unfulfilled’

They claimed that several promises made by the Congress government during elections—including implementation of minimum wages, abolition of the multi-purpose policy and resolution of workers’ issues—remain unfulfilled even after two and a half years in power.

The protesting workers demanded that the government immediately clear all pending wages, fix a minimum monthly salary of ₹26,000 for Gram Panchayat workers, provide accident insurance coverage and abolish the multi-purpose policy.

Union leaders warn of indefinite strike

Warning of intensified agitation, union leaders said Gram Panchayat workers across the state would launch an indefinite strike from July 1 if the government fails to release the pending salaries and address their demands.

They urged the government to intervene immediately and resolve the issues affecting thousands of workers and their families.