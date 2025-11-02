Sirens to sound across Makkah, Riyadh, Tabuk regions on Nov 3

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Saudi Arabia announced that it will conduct a test of the fixed siren system on Monday, November 3, 2025, in three regions: Makkah, Riyadh, and Tabuk.

The nationwide exercise aims to:

Enhance public awareness of emergency procedures.

Test the readiness of residents and authorities to respond to official alerts.

Ensure the efficiency of the Kingdom’s emergency communication systems.

According to the Civil Defense, the sirens will sound in the following locations:

Riyadh Region : Riyadh, Diriyah, Al-Kharj, and Al-Dilam.

: Riyadh, Diriyah, Al-Kharj, and Al-Dilam. Makkah Region : Jeddah and Thuwal.

: Jeddah and Thuwal. Tabuk Region: All governorates.

The test will take place in three timed stages:

1 pm– Warning messages will be sent to mobile phones via the National Early Warning Platform, using a new behavioural tone. 1:10 pm– The national alert tone will be activated. 1:15 pm– The fixed siren system will sound in the designated areas.

The Civil Defense clarified that the drill is routine and part of its regular efforts to evaluate system performance and strengthen emergency coordination across the Kingdom.

Authorities urged residents not to be alarmed when they hear the sirens or receive alert messages, as the test is a precautionary measure designed to improve public safety and preparedness.