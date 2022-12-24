Sisodia writes to L-G for contract renewal of lab services at mohalla clinics

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena seeking renewal of agencies providing free lab tests at the city government hospitals and mohalla clinics.

With their contracts ending on December 31, Sisodia has urged the L-G to decide on the matter soon.

“Contract for lab services in Delhi government hospitals and mohalla clinics ends on 31 December. A new contract needs to be signed immediately to enable new service providers to start working from January 1. It will cause huge inconvenience to the people if there is a gap,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia also said that Delhi government has completed all the formalities for awarding new contract.

“The file was sent to you on 12-12-2022 to decide whether you would like to differ from the decision of the government and refer the matter to the President under proviso to Article 239AA(4). I would urge you to kindly decide the matter soon so that the new service provider could start the work,” he said.

Referring to a judgement of the constitution bench of the Supreme Court in the matter of State (NCT of Delhi) vs Union of India & Ann, (2018) 8 SCC 501, Sisodia said, “In my opinion, the matter related to awarding of lab services is not that rarest of rare cases which should be referred to the President.”

“Since there is very little time left, I would be grateful if you could take a decision on the matter at the earliest,” Sisodia concluded.