SIT chief conducts probe into TVK’s rally stampede in Karur

Karur: The SIT headed by senior IPS officer Asra Garg, on Sunday conducted its probe into a stampede at TVK chief Vijay’s rally here on September 27 in which 41 people died and nearly 60 were injured.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up on the basis of the Madras High Court order on October 3.

The SIT comprises 11 police officers, including two Superintendent of Police officers among others, Garg said.

Earlier in the day, he visited the spots in Velusamypuram where the stampede took place.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said, “Hon’ble High Court has formed the Special Investigation Team (SIT). As you all see, we are conducting the investigation today by visiting the spots (where the incident occurred).”

To a query, he said, apart from him, two Superintendent of Police officers, one additional SP, two Deputy Superintendent of Police officials and five inspectors are part of the team.

“I cannot share any other details today,” he said in his brief interaction with the media.