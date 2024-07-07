SIT serves notice to 2 Karnataka MLAs in Valmiki Development Corporation scam 

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the scandal in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation has issued a notice to former Minister, MLA from Bellary Rural Constituency B. Nagendra, and President of Valmiki Corporation, MLA from Raichur Rural Constituency Basanagowda Daddal.

A notice has been issued to both of them to appear at the CID office on July 9 (Tuesday) for questioning. Preparations have been made to conduct an inquiry under the leadership of SIT chief Manish Kharbikar. “We will video record the interrogation process and record a statement,” SIT sources said.

B. Nagendra, who was the Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister, resigned from the minister’s post on June 6 after the Valmiki Development Corporation scam came out. Even though his role in the scam was alleged from the beginning, he was not questioned by the SIT. His name was not mentioned in the FIR either.

The BJP delegation had submitted a request to the Governor demanding action against Nagendra and Basanagowda Daddal.

The SIT notice was issued to both of them and the investigation was expedited after the leaders of the opposition parties raised this case and started protests across the state. ₹94.73 crore was illegally transferred from the corporation’s account to the bank accounts of Hyderabad’s First Finance Credit Co-operative Society (FFCCSL). P. Chandrashekaran, who was the superintendent of the corporation, had instructed to return the money after getting to know the money transfer information.

After this development, 5 crores of money came back to the corporation’s account. The rest of the money was not returned. Chandrasekaran, who was scared by this, wrote his death note and committed suicide at his Shimoga residence.

A case was registered on May 28 at Highgrounds Police Station regarding the misappropriation of money. Bank officials were also named in the FIR. After that, the government ordered the SIT to investigate the case.

SIT arrested B. Nagendra’s close aide Nagaraj and his relative Nageshwara Rao in a money transfer. SIT sources said that Nagendra has been instructed to appear for interrogation based on the information disclosed by him during the interrogation.

Money was transferred to many accounts on the instructions of Nagaraj. The investigation revealed that Nagaraj and Nageswara Rao had created fake seals and documents bearing the names of the corporation and the officers of the corporation.



Basanagowda Daddal’s close friend has received documents that money has been paid, and based on that information, the SIT President has been instructed to come for questioning. “The President’s relative has not been paid through a bank account or digital payment. Paid in cash. An SIT officer said that the DVR was seized after checking the CCTV cameras in many places including the hotel.

JJ Padmanabh, former managing director (MD) of the corporation, and former accountant Parasurama have also been arrested and interrogated by the SIT. Parasurama, who is the eighth accused, had also submitted a certificate to the court earlier.

A certificate was submitted by the lawyer that the name of Basanagowda Daddal in the contact list of the mobile phone and the WhatsApp chats between the accused should be directed to be considered as evidence. An investigation has been conducted in this regard as well. SIT sources said that some important evidence has been found.

Hyderabad-based private microfinance company president Satyanarayana, mediators Satyanarayana Verma, Chandramohan Srinivas, and Jagdish from Hyderabad, former managing director (MD) JJ Padmanabh and former accountant Parasurama Durugannavar of the corporation, former minister B. Nagendra’s close aide Nagaraj and his relative Nageswara Rao, Teja Thammaiah of Channagiri, Davangere district are in judicial custody.



In this case, the SIT police have seized a total amount of ₹28 crores in cash, gold jewelry, and money in banks. 11 people were arrested and ₹14 crore cash in banks, ₹10 crore was confiscated, and ₹4 crore of gold ornaments were seized.

The initial investigation found that money was transferred to 18 accounts from ‘The First Finance Credit Co-operative Society ‘ in Hyderabad The SIT, which continued the investigation, received information about the transfer of money to more than 700 fake accounts. In that, including the accounts of jewelry shops, hotels, and bar and restaurant owners, a total of 197 accounts have been confiscated with an estimated value of ₹10 crore.

The money was drawn by giving a commission to the account holder. Also, the SIT found that the money transferred was paid in cash to ‘some important people’ in Bangalore Bellary in large amounts.