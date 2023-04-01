SIT to question TSPSC Secretary, member in paper leak case today

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has summoned the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Secretary and a member of the constitutional body to appear before it on Saturday, in connection with the question paper leak case.

According to a senior police official on Friday, notices have been issued to the TSPSC Secretary and the member asking them to appear before the SIT for examination as witnesses today.

Also Read TSPSC paper leak: Telangana Congress chief complains to ED

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy made a representation to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to probe into the money laundering angle in the leak of question papers of Group-I Preliminary examination and other exams conducted by TSPSC.

In a related development, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y S Sharmila was prevented by the police from “besieging” the TSPSC office here in protest against the “callousness and delay in conducting a fair investigation to protect the big fish involved” in the case, a party release said.

A total of 15 people, including some employees of TSPSC, have been arrested since March 13 over their alleged involvement in the data breach — for stealing and leaking question papers of TSPSC’s Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination, among other exams.

The TSPSC had on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked.

Amid protests by opposition parties and students’ groups over the issue, the Commission had cancelled the Group-I preliminary exam and two other tests as well.

On Tuesday, the TSPSC rescheduled the written examination for the post of Horticulture Officer from April 4 to June 17.