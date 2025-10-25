SIT to submit Dharmasthala burial case report by Nov 2

Dharmasthala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Pronab Mohanty (IPS) probing the high-level Dharmasthala mass burials case is likely to submit its report to the court by November 2.

Previously, the SIT had sent materials collected during the probe to the forensic science laboratory (FSL), and a report is expected shortly. After considering forensic inputs, the final report will be prepared, Deccan Herald reported.

SIT summons activists

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has reportedly issued a summons to activist Mahesh Shetty, Thimarody, T Jayanth and Girish Mattannavar, asking them to appear on Monday, October 27, failure to which could lead to their arrests, reported Udayavani.

A senior SIT official stated that the investigation has reached a critical stage and is nearing completion.

Dharmasthala case

The Dharmasthala mass burial case came to light after a whistleblower, a former sanitation worker from the Dalit community, alleged that more than 100 bodies, including those of young women, were secretly buried between 1995 and 2014.

In response, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which recovered partial skeletons and bone fragments at several sites.

The whistleblower was later identified as Chinnaya, who pointed out 13 locations along the Snanaghata on the banks of Netravathi River for exhumation. The SIT, however, noted discrepancies in the whistleblower’s claims, leading to his arrest.