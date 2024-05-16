Sitharaman speechless over high taxes in Indian stock market

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been left speechless over the high taxes levied on Indian stock market brokers and real estate transactions.

Later, the video went viral on social media.

Nirmala Sitharaman reaction, 'out of syllabus question aa gaya' pic.twitter.com/Ljh1PXekVx — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) May 16, 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman’s response to broker’s question

During an event at BSE, a broker raised concerns about the multiple taxes and charges on transactions in the stock market, stating, “Today, the Government of India is earning more than the broker. I am investing everything, taking a whole lot of risk, and the government is taking away my profit. You are my sleeping partner. So, what do you have to say about this?”

The broker also raised issues related to taxes levied during the purchase of a house.

In response, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated, “A sleeping partner cannot answer sitting here.”

Also Read SBI raises FD rate on select short-term maturity up to 75 bps

Taxes in the Indian stock market

In the Indian stock market, multiple statutory charges are levied by the government and exchanges.

These charges include:

STT (Securities Transaction Tax) Exchange transaction charge GST (Goods and Services Tax) SEBI charges Stamp duty DP (Depository Participant) charges

Although the issue was raised, the Union Finance Minister remained silent on the question related to taxes in the Indian stock market.