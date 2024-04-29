Situation in Gaza is ‘catastrophe’ by every measure: Saudi FM

Riyadh: Amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive in the Gaza Strip, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophe” by every measure and warned of potential expansion if the war persists.

This came in his speech during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) special meeting held on Sunday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

He stressed that any expansion of military operations in Gaza “will lead to dire consequences,” noting that Gaza “needs 30 years to rebuild after the Israeli war on the Strip.”

The Saudi minister emphasized the importance of finding a permanent solution to the Palestinian crisis, stating that granting Palestinians their rights ensures peace and security.

وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان: الوضع في #غزة كارثي.. وتوسع العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية سيؤدي إلى عواقب وخيمة#العربية pic.twitter.com/SKiNaaRvfW — العربية (@AlArabiya) April 28, 2024

فيديو | وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان: #غزة تحتاج 30 عاما لإعادة البناء بعد الحرب الإسرائيلية على القطاع #SpecialMeeting24#الاجتماع_الخاص_بالرياضpic.twitter.com/BO4d99NsFL — عـدم – ADM (@ADM_3DM) April 28, 2024

His statements come amid Israeli bombings in Gaza and Tel Aviv’s plans to invade displaced Rafah city.

Israel is under pressure from both the US and international community to halt its invasion of Rafah, despite American assurances that there are no guarantees regarding the expected Israeli operation.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, causing extensive infrastructure damage and causing more than 34,000 civilian deaths primarily children and women.