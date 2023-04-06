Situation in Sasaram returning to normal, says Bihar Police

Patna: In wake of violence in Sasaram on Ram Navami day, Bihar Police on Thursday said that the situation is normalising in the area.

DIG, Shahbad range, Navin Chandra Jha said that the district police arrested 55 persons and detained 9 for their alleged connection with communal violence in Sasaram.

“The situation is normalising in the affected area. We have registered 4 FIRs and arrested 55 persons under the Riot Act. We have formed a control room in Dehri town to monitor the activities of entire city of Sasaram. No incident of violence reported here,” he said.

“We have deployed RAF, SSB, STF, BMP and intelligence officers in the affected area. We have also identified 102 vulnerable places and deployed duty magistrates, apart from the police force. The patrolling and flag march is underway to avoid any untoward incidents,” the DIG added.

“As a precautionary measure, the internet services have been stopped for the last 6 days in Sasaram district,” he said.