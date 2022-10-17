Situation on ground in J&K contrary to claims of administration: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday said the situation on ground zero in Jammu and Kashmir is “contrary” to the claims of the incumbent administration.

Abdullah’s remarks came at a meeting of the NC’s provincial committee, Kashmir, which was presided over by him at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, here.

“The situation on ground zero in Jammu and Kashmir is contrary to the claims of the incumbent administration. Here our party workers have an added responsibility to reach out to people and lend voice to the voiceless,” he said.

The meeting witnessed threadbare discussions on the challenges facing the party and the future course of action. Those who attended the meeting gave a detailed appraisal of the political activities underway in their respective areas. They raised various other issues of public importance as well.

Abdullah reiterated that the party will always work towards protecting and cherishing the political legacy of its founder, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, who was popularly known as Sher-e-Kashmir.

“Being the owners of that illuminating legacy, our party functionaries, workers and grassroot-level cadre have a greater responsibility in shouldering the worries of people and raising their issues at appropriate forums,” he said.