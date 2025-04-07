Six AMU Students get placement in major firms

Aligarh: Six students from the Faculty of Commerce and Management, Aligarh Muslim University, have secured placements in reputed companies during the campus recruitment drives organized by the Training and Placement Office (General).

The students have been selected for roles at Field Assist, a leading SaaS-based technology company, and Wipro HR India Services Pvt Ltd (Wipro Group), a renowned name in the technology and consulting sector.

Saad Hameed, Training and Placement Officer, AMU informed that following a series of rigorous assessments, Anurag, Bharti, Innama Naqvi, and Deep Shekhar (all MBA students) have been selected for the role of Associate – KAM at Field Assist, while Laxmi Sharma (B.Com.) and Zainab (B.Com.) have been offered the position of CRE (HR) at Wipro. The placements are for the company’s offices in Gurugram and Noida.