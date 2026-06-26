Six Bangladeshi nationals held for staying illegally in Kochi

Police are conducting a detailed probe into how the accused reached Kerala and who facilitated their travel.

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Kochi: Kerala Police have arrested six Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly staying illegally at Eroor here, officials said on Friday, June 26.

Acting on a tip-off from intelligence agencies, police raided a scrap shop on Kuttipadam Road in Eroor on Thursday, officials said.

During the inspection, police verified the identity cards and other documents of the employees at the scrap shop and found them to be fake.

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The arrested persons were identified as Rakiv Shaba, Muhammad Sohal Faraz, Tarek, Sogir, Maidhi Hazida and Muhammad Agin, police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that they were from Bangladesh and had been working in Kochi for the past few months.

They were later shifted to the Hill Palace police station, where they were interrogated by intelligence agencies, police said.

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A case has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immigration and Foreigners Act, officials said.

Police are conducting a detailed probe into how the accused reached Kerala and who facilitated their travel.

The arrested persons will be produced before a court as part of the remand proceedings, officials added.

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