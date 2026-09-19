Six held for drug peddling on ORR, 425 kg of ganja seized

According to the Dundigal police, the ganja was being transported from Odisha to Solapur, Maharashtra, in a DCM.

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Hyderabad: A gang of six drug peddlers were arrested on the Outer Ring Road on Friday, September 18, and 425 kg ganja was seized from them.

According to the Dundigal police, the ganja was being transported from Odisha to Solapur, Maharashtra, in a DCM. The police seized the contraband and the vehicle used for transportation and registered a case under the NDPS Act.

Police have been cracking down on drug peddlers in the state.

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Only last week, on September 12, the Hyderabad Police seized 21 kilograms of ganja and arrested four inter-state drug peddlers in Habeeb Nagar.

After receiving credible information about two ganja suppliers selling drugs in Mangerbasti, a police team conducted a raid at the suspected premises.

Police arrested two Maharashtra natives, Sandeep Nandha Kishore Bhongade, aged 38, and Rahul Rajesh Patil, aged 24, along with Hyderabad residents Umesh Kamble, aged 29, and Suraj Kamble, aged 24.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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