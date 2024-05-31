Six held for robbery, assault on cab driver, bikers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday, May 31, apprehended six people for assaulting and robbing three individuals in two different cases. Officials recovered one stolen mobile phone and a scooter from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Akhil, Raja Singh, Kartik, Chandu, Chintu, and Mohammed Mazil alias Munna. Under the influence of alcohol, they intercepted a cab at 2:30 am near Nehrunagar main road and demanded money from the 30-year-old driver, Anil Kumar.

When the driver refused to comply, the accused forcibly removed him from the cab and stabbed him in the neck. They then snatched his mobile phone and fled the scene.

The injured driver was taken to a private hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

Police informed Siasat.com that the suspects were also involved in another incident in Balanagar, where they intercepted bike riders, threatened them, and stole their vehicle.

A case has been registered under Section 395 of the Indian Penal Code, and the accused have been placed under judicial remand.