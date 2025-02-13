Six more arrested for attack on Chilkur Balaji priest in Hyderabad

Published: 13th February 2025
Hyderabad: Six more persons have been arrested by the Moinabad police for attacking Chilkur Balaji head priest CS Rangarajan.

Veera Raghava Reddy, founder of Rama Rajyam organisation along with his associates on February 7, had allegedly trespassed into the house of the head priest at Chilkur village in Moinabad and after a disagreement attacked him.

Reddy had sought help from Rangarajan for expanding his organisation ‘Rama Rajyam’. He sought funds and help from the head priest to recruit people.

The police had arrested Raghava Reddy and five others in the case earlier and remanded them. According to reports 14 other accused are absconding.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Moinabad police said, “The accused were arrested for assaulting the priest and extortion. The arrested persons were boked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 189 (2), 333,115, 352, 351 and 308.”

Chilkur Balaji head priest attacked

On February 7, the chief priest of the Chilkur Balaji temple, Sri Rangarajan, was attacked by 20-25 members of the Hindutva group Rama Rajyam after he refused to support them financially and against helping them recruit more members into the organisation. The priest was essentially attacked by the accused, who claimed to be of the ‘Iskhvaku’ clan, for not accepting their ‘mission’

