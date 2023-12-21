Six more COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad: Six fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Thursday, December 21, following six cases recorded the day before. The number of cases in the state has now reached 19.

Medak and Rangareddy districts reported 1 case each, while Hyderabad recorded 4 more cases of COVID-19.

In response to the emergence of new COVID-19 cases in the city, the director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana has made wearing masks mandatory. Not wearing a mask is punishable by a fine, as stated by the director.

Hyderabad records COVID-19 cases

In the past seven days, Hyderabad has recorded 10 of 19 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Appeal to the public

The director, in a press release, has appealed to the public to remain cautious amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring states.

Children under 10 years of age, pregnant mothers, and elders above 60 years are advised to avoid going outdoors unless mandatory.

Given a higher incidence of COVID disease in the age group of 20 to 50 years, people are requested to exercise due precaution while going to work or engaging in essential activities.

Apart from wearing masks, maintaining a distance of more than 6ft between people is important.

People with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, and/or any other chronic illness are requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel except for medical care to avoid exposure to COVID, the press release said.