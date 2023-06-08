Six Palestinians injured during Israeli raid in Ramallah

At least six Palestinians were injured, 1 in a critical state, after the Israeli forces fired during a raid in Ramallah in the West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Arab journalist Rabih Al-Mounir, who was covering the confrontations, suffered an abdominal injury after a rubber bullet hit.

شاهد| مواجهات عنيفة مع قوات الاحتلال خلال انسحابها من مدينة رام الله. pic.twitter.com/mfqNWfCtYj — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 8, 2023

The raid was conducted to demolish the home of Palestinian prisoner Islam Farouk charged with carrying out a deadly twin bombing attack in Jerusalem on November 23, 2022.

The 26-year-old Farouk was charged in December 2022 for allegedly planting two bombs at two bus stops near the entrances of the capital, killing two and injuring more than 20.

المتحدث باسم جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي:

قوات الجيش تدمر الليلة منزل الأسير إسلام فروخ في رام الله، والذي نفذ عملية التفجير بالقدس في نوفمبر الماضي. pic.twitter.com/UpOnK7Hiy4 — وكالة سند للأنباء – Snd News Agency (@Snd_pal) June 8, 2023

In a video published on social media platforms, the Israeli army engineers are seen digging in Farouk’s house to plant explosives, before witnessing a large explosion that blew up the first floor of the four-storey building.

الاحتلال ينسحب من مدينة رام الله عقب تفجير منزل الأسير إسلام الفروخ. pic.twitter.com/jNM24t83cB — قناة فلسطين اليوم (@Paltodaytv) June 8, 2023

The Israeli Defense Forces said that during the demolition, clashes broke out in a number of locations and Palestinians threw stones, explosives and firebombs at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means and live fire.

Violent riots were instigated during the activity, during which suspects hurled explosive devices, Molotov cocktails, and rocks at the forces. Security forces responded with riot dispersal means and live fire toward the area of the riots. Hits were identified. 2/3 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 8, 2023

In videos from the incident, Palestinians were seen confronting the Israeli military vehicles by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails.

تغطية صحفية: "جانب من المواجهات بين الشبان وبين قوات الاحتلال خلال انسحاب قوات الاحتلال من حي رام الله التحتا وسط مدينة رام الله". pic.twitter.com/VBqothqCBu — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 8, 2023

Palestinian territories have been witnessing an escalating state of tension as a result of the Israeli occupation army’s continued storming of cities and towns in the West Bank, punctuated by confrontations with the Palestinians.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Israel has killed at least 158 ​​Palestinians since January. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that 20 Israelis and two foreign nationals were killed in Palestinian attacks in the same period.