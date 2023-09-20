Six Palestinians killed in 24 hours by Israeli forces in West Bank, Gaza

Since the beginning of this year - 238 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bullets in the West Bank, including 74 in Jenin alone.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th September 2023 8:05 pm IST
Six Palestinians killed in 24 hours by Israeli forces in West Bank, Gaza
Top from clockwise— Dhargham al-Akhras, Atta Musa, Mahmoud Khaled Ararawi, Mahmoud Ali Naafi as-Saadi, Raafat Omar Khamaiseh, and Yousef Salam Radwan. Photo: Palestinian Media/X

Six Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours by the Israeli forces in separate incidents in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Palestinian media reported.

On Wednesday, September 20, a 19-year old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces early in a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jericho.

The teenager, who has been identified as Dhargham al-Akhras, succumbed to his wounds after the shooting in the Aqabat Jabr camp.

As per the media reports, Israeli forces raided the camp and carried out multiple arrests, and clashed with residents, causing at least one injury as a result of live fire.

4 Palestinians killed, 30 injured in Israeli forces raid in Jenin refugee camp

Four Palestinians were killed and at least 30 injured by the Israeli forces during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Tuesday evening, September 19.

The four were identified as 23-year-old Mahmoud Ali Naafi as-Saadi, 24-year-old Mahmoud Khaled Ararawi, 22-year-old Raafat Omar Khamaiseh, and 29-year-old Atta Yasser Atta Musa.

Palestinian Ministry of Health said that among the injured who arrived at Jenin hospitals were critical cases, which likely increased the death toll as a result of the Israeli incursion.

On Tuesday, a large force from the Israelis raided the camp, surrounded two houses, bombed them with several missiles, and prevented ambulances and medical teams from reaching the injured.

Palestinians killed in Gaza

Earlier on Tuesday, a 25-year-old Palestinian man Yousef Salam Radwan was killed by Israeli forces during rioting on Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip.

For more than a year, the Israeli forces have been carrying out military operations in the northern West Bank, targeting Palestinians it calls “wanted,” often resulting in Palestinian deaths and injuries.

It is noteworthy that – since the beginning of this year – 238 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bullets in the West Bank, including 74 in Jenin alone.

