Six-year-old boy in UAE drowns in water tank at family home

Al Ain: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy drowned after falling into a water tank at his family’s home in Al Ain in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The boy, identified as Issa Al Zahir, a first-grade student at Mohammed bin Khalid School in Al Ain, was playing with his younger sister in the courtyard when he accidentally fell into the tank, part of which was underground and partially uncovered, according to a report by Arabic daily Al Khaleej.

His father, an imam and Quran teacher, told Al Khaleej that he had been with the children shortly before leaving for work. “I was with my children, Issa and Maryam, as they played in front of the house. Before heading to work, I brought them into the courtyard, closed the door and left,” he said.

Less than an hour later, he received a call from his wife informing him that Issa had drowned. “I rushed home and learnt that neighbours had taken my son to the hospital. When I arrived, doctors informed me that he had passed away,” he added.

The boy’s mother said she had been checking on her children regularly as they played. “They were playing inside first and then went out to the yard. I kept glancing at them every few minutes,” she said.

“Suddenly, I heard my daughter screaming that Issa had fallen into the hole. When I ran outside, I saw my son floating in the tank. Neighbours rushed to help, and an ambulance took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

Authorities have urged residents to ensure that all household water tanks and open wells are securely covered to prevent similar accidents.

In a post on X, Janaza UAE confirmed that the funeral prayer for Issa Al Zahir was held on Thursday, November 6, after Dhuhr prayers at Hamouda bin Ali Mosque in Al Jimi, and the burial took place at Al-Fou’ah cemetery.