Slain Shaik Bawazeer’s brother supports Congress in Maheshwaram

Hyderabad: The murder of social worker Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer took centre stage of a public meeting at Shaheennagar in Maheshwaram constituency on Monday, November 27.

Shaik Hassan Bawazeer, the younger brother of late Sayeed Bawazeer for the first time shared the dais with Congress candidate K Laxma Reddy. Addressing the gathering, Hassan Bawazeer said his elder brother was killed for demanding improvement in civic amenities and developmental works in the constituency in particular the Jalpally municipality.

“My brother was killed for raising his voice for better roads, proper drainage lines and drinking water supply, street lights and better health facilities by the BRS and AIMIM people. Now I am taking his task forward, I am not afraid of being killed and will continue to raise my voice,” he said.

At another point, the AIMIM organized a public meeting at the Zamzam Bakery in Shaheennagar in which AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi participated. Quite noticeable at the meeting was the absence of Ahmed Sadi, the local AIMIM leader and his son Abdullah Sadi, who is chairman of the Jalpally municipality. The father and son were earlier arrested by the Bandlaguda police in connection with the murder of Sayeed Bawazeer.

The AIMIM leadership asked them to stay away from the local campaign fearing a backlash from the local voters.

Around 5,000 people attended the funeral of Sayeed Bawazeer and condolences poured in for the family from lakhs of people through social media platforms.

During his address, Asaduddin Owaisi asked the people to vote for the BRS candidate P Sabitha Indra Reddy in the constituency. “The AIMIM is supporting the BRS party for the betterment of Telangana. It is to prevent the RSS anna and the RSS organization from growing in Telangana,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.