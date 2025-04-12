‘Slave’ challenge thrown as BRS MLAs lock horns over Devanur land grab allegations

Hyderabad: The political slugfest on the issue of Devanur hillock lands in Hanamkonda district has reached new highs, with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari trading barbs at each other.

Reddy has been alleging that Srihari, his family members, and his binamis have usurped 2,000 acres of forest land in Devanur village, which he claimed belonged to the forest department.

In his response to the allegation, Kadiyam Srihari on Saturday, April 12, refuted the allegations, stating neither he nor any of his family members owned even a gunta of land in Devanur.

Srihari claimed that he is not involved in land grabbing and challenged Reddy, along with senior leaders, including party working president KT Rama Rao, to visit Devanur village.

The political slugfest on the issue of Devanur hillock lands in Hanamkonda district has reached new highs, with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari trading barbs at each other.



Reddy has been alleging that… pic.twitter.com/KbauKG8eL7 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 12, 2025

“I challenge you to speak with the villagers, forest and revenue officials to prove your accusations. If proven correct, I am ready to resign and will work in your house as a slave. If you fail to prove the accusations, you will have to be a slave in my house,” Srihari said.