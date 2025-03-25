SLBC Tunnel collapse: Body of one more worker found

On March 22, a month after the tunnel collapse the Telangana government sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the rescue operations at the site.

SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Body of one more worker found
Rescue operations being conducted at the SLBC tunnel roof collapse site

Hyderabad: One more body of a worker trapped in the SLBC Tunnel in Nagarkurnol has been found by the rescue team. So far two bodies have been recovered from the rubble after the tunnel collapsed on February 22.

The body was found approximately 50 meters away from the conveyor belt during excavation efforts using a mini excavator. The worker is yet to be identified.

Rescue teams immediately began the process of retrieving the body. Officials said that identification of the deceased may take some time. Search operations continued as teams focused on locating six other missing workers.

Telangana Revenue (Disaster Management) issued orders to this effect following a request of the Nagarkurnool district collector, the government has directed the Finance Department to sanction these funds.

On March 9, the body of a worker identified as Gurpreet Singh was recovered and handed over to his family in Punjab.

