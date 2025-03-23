SLBC Tunnel collapse: Telangana govt sanctions Rs 5 cr for rescue ops

Hyderabad: A month after the SLBC Tunnel collapse in Nagarkurnool, the Telangana government on Saturday, March 22 sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the rescue operation.

Telangana Revenue (Disaster Management) issued orders to this effect following a request of the Nagarkurnool district collector, the government has directed the Finance Department to sanction these funds.

The government has also given instructions to utilize the funds efficiently without delay in the relief operations and to continue the relief operations at a faster pace. The SLBC Tunnel in Nagarkurnool collapsed on February 22 causing eight workers to be trapped.

The collapse occurred during routine operations involving a tunnel boring machine (TBM), when a section of the tunnel roof gave way, burying the workers under a mix of silt, rocks, and machinery.

While the body of one worker, Gurpreet Singh, identified as a TBM operator from Punjab, was recovered on March 9 after 16 days of relentless search, the other seven have eluded rescue efforts despite a month of round-the-clock operations.

The missing workers from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Jharkhand were part of a team working on the SLBC irrigation project in Nagarkurnool district.