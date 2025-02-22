SLBC tunnel roof collapse: KTR, Harish Rao slam Telangana govt for inaction

"If anyone is trapped inside in this roof collapse incident, rescue operations should be carried out on a war footing to bring them out safely," KTR said.

BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao called out the Telangana government for its inaction over the SLBC tunnel roof collapse in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and senior leader Harish Rao called out the Telangana government for its inaction over the roof collapse in the tunnel of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Nagarkurnool district earlier in the day.

Stating there is still no clarity on the issue and the rescue operations were delayed for a long time, KTR called the incident a failure of the Congress government.

“Such a series of incidents is happening due to the collusion with contractors, the evasion of supervision in the hunt for commissions, and the complete compromise on quality standards. If anyone is trapped inside in this roof collapse incident, rescue operations should be carried out on a war footing to bring them out safely,” he said.

He demanded the state government stop hiding the matter under the carpet and conduct a fair investigation into what led to the tunnel roof collapsing.

“The government, which hid the facts to protect the contractor in the Sunkishala accident, should at least conduct a transparent investigation into the SLBC incident and reveal the causes of the accident,” he said.

Harish demands inquiry by NDSA

Terming the SLBC tunnel roof collapse as a reflection of the state government’s inefficiency and inability, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao echoed KTR’s statements and demanded an immediate inquiry by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

He accused the state government of taking no precautionary measures despite knowing that the earth was falling little by little in the tunnel for the past four days.

He stated on X that it came to his notice that some of the workers trapped inside were seriously injured and that there could be more workers trapped inside.

