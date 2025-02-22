SLBC tunnel roof collapse: SCCL roped in to rescue ‘trapped’ workers

Hyderabad: A 19-member team from state owned coal mining firm, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd., has left for Srisailam Left Bank Canal in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday to join rescue operations to rescue the trapped workers when a portion of a roof collapsed in the under construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel.

According to a top official of the company, SCCL has the expertise in rescuing people in such incidents and also has necessary equipment. The rescue team from the company is headed by a general manager level officer.

“SCCL has the necessary expertise to handle critical situations such as roof collapses. And also we have necessary equipment imported from Australia, USA and Poland. The machinery and rock cutters are so advanced that they can cut huge rocks and boulders within minutes,” SCCL CMD N Balram told PTI.

At least six workers were feared trapped when a section of a roof collapsed in the under construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

The construction company’s team has gone inside for assessment and it is verifying, they said.

Six to eight workers are feared trapped as per information given by the company engaged in the work, a senior police official told PTI.

“The roof collapsed when some workers had gone inside as part of the work at 12-13 kms inside the tunnel,” the official said.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials are overseeing relief operations.

The incident happened in the ongoing construction of SLBC tunnel work on the inlet side from Srisailam, official sources said.

As per information there was an influx of water when the work was being carried out, they said.

A press release from the Chief Minister’s office, without putting a number, indicated that some persons suffered injuries.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the district Collector, Superintendent of Police and other officials to reach the place of accident to carry out relief measures, it said.

As per the directives of Chief Minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy, government adviser on irrigation Adityanath Das and other irrigation officials left for the spot in a special helicopter, it said.

Expressing concern over the accident, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy enquired about the reasons for the collapse and asked officials to bring out those feared trapped to safety. He also told the officials to provide treatment to the injured (if any), a release from his office said.