Slight relief for Delhi as Air Quality improves to ‘Very Poor’

The AQI decreased from 418 on Monday to 439 on Sunday.

A man on his way to work amid poor AQI in Delhi
A man on his way to work amid poor AQI in Delhi (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR experienced a slight improvement in air quality compared to the previous two days as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 397, which is categorised as “very poor,” according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI decreased from 418 on Monday to 439 on Sunday. A thin layer of smog still blanketed the National Capital Region, slightly reducing the visibility. The temperature, however, saw an increase, giving relief to the residents from the harsh cold.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) predictions, the maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be around 24 °C and 8°C, respectively. Meanwhile, the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) has warned that the city’s AQI is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ or ‘very poor’ category for the coming days.

Several places in the capital continue to face hazardous air conditions. At Akshardham, the AQI was recorded at 445, while ITO recorded ‘414’, India Gate recorded 409, placing all in the ‘severe’ category.

In response to the severe pollution levels, authorities have implemented Phase 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan across the NCR. As part of the measures under GRAP, strict checks are being conducted on vehicles entering Delhi.

Polluting vehicles are being stopped, while construction and related activities have been severely curtailed to prevent further deterioration in air quality. Environmental experts warned that if there is no significant change in weather conditions and strong winds do not pick up, the situation could worsen in the coming days.

The administration has appealed to people to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary, wear masks for protection, and take special precautions for children and the elderly, who are considered most vulnerable to the harmful effects of severe air pollution.

