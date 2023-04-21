Slogans raised in support of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed in Patna

Patna: A group of Muslims on Friday shouted slogans in support of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmed and son Asad Ahmed here, and termed their killings a conspiracy by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

A large number of people assembled at the Jama mosque near Patna Junction to offer “Alvida Ka Namaz” on the last day of Ramzan month. After the prayers, a section of them came out on the roads and shouted slogans of “Shaheed Atiq Ahmed Amar Rahe, Ashraf Ahmed Amar Rahe, and Asad Ahmed Amar Rahe”. They have also shouted slogans against the Centre and the UP government.

Rais Ghaznavi, one of the protesters, said: “Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government is responsible for the murder of Atiq Ahmed, his brother, and son. They have used criminals to murder them in a planned way. The state government, UP police, media and court are involved in the conspiracy.”

Asked whether Atiq Ahmed was a criminal, he said: “There are law and the courts in the country. If the court would give the death penalty to them, we have no objection to it. But the way criminals were used to kill the brothers are objectionable. The court had given the remand to Uttar Pradesh Police and it was their responsibility to provide them with security. Three persons came in and they murdered the two in a planned way.”

“We have prayed to Allah to accept the martyrdom of Shaheed Atiq Ahmed and his brother,” he added.