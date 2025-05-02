Slot booking system for registrations to be expanded to addl 25 offices

Hyderabad: Telangana revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has announced that the slot booking system, introduced as a pilot project in the Stamps and Registrations department, will be expanded to an additional 25 offices starting from the 12th of this month.

The minister conducted a review meeting on Thursday at the State Secretariat in Hyderabad, where he highlighted the positive response received from the initial implementation of the system.

First launched on April 10

The slot booking system was first launched in 22 offices on the 10th of last month and has since received encouraging feedback. By the end of the month, an average of 866 documents were registered daily through this system.

The second phase of the rollout will cover offices in Farooqnagar, Shadnagar, Maheshwaram, Vanasthalipuram, Serilingampally, Uppal, Ghatkesar, Narapally, Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Ghanpur, Narsampet, Bibinagar, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Kalwakurthy, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Gajwel, Siddipet Urban and Rural, Ranga Reddy, Warangal, Hyderabad, and Hyderabad South Sub-Registrar offices.

Feedback collected

To assess the effectiveness of the slot booking system, feedback was collected from users in the existing 22 offices through postcards, with 94 percent of respondents expressing satisfaction.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy also personally spoke with a user from Champapet over the phone to understand their experience. He instructed officials to improve the internet speed used in the registration process to ensure smoother operations.

Looking ahead, the minister directed that the slot booking system be implemented in all registration offices across the state starting from the third week of June.

Aadhaar based e-signatures

Additionally, to expedite the registration process further, the government plans to introduce Aadhaar-based e-signatures. Minister Ponguleti congratulated the staff and officials for their efforts in successfully implementing the new system.

In a separate meeting, the minister also reviewed procedures, necessary equipment, and guidelines for newly selected surveyors in the Survey and Land Measurement department.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including revenue department chief secretary Naveen Mittal, registrations commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash, CCLA secretary Mand Makarand, and Mee Seva director Ravikiran.