SLV Mahila Mart fraud reaches Tumakuru

Tumakuru: The alleged fraud involving SLV Mahila Mart, a company that recently came under scrutiny in Haveri for allegedly cheating women of crores of rupees under the guise of providing self-employment opportunities, has now surfaced in Tumakuru district as well. Hundreds of women are reportedly claiming that they have lost substantial amounts of money after investing in the company’s schemes, which promised attractive returns and work-from-home opportunities.

The company had opened a branch in Jayanagar, Tumakuru, and allegedly targeted homemakers and educated women by offering self-employment opportunities involving packaging work. According to the affected women, the company collected deposits ranging from several lakhs to even crores of rupees collectively before abruptly ceasing operations and shutting down its office.

As per the scheme, women were required to make a substantial security deposit in advance. Based on the amount invested, the company would reportedly provide products such as incense sticks, brooms and candles for packaging work to be carried out from home.

The company allegedly assured participants that they would receive a fixed monthly income depending on the amount invested. In addition, investors were told that their security deposit would be repaid in instalments and that the full amount would be returned after the completion of the contract period. Many women claim they were convinced that their investments would effectively double within a short period.

The firm is said to have operated quietly in Tumakuru for nearly a year. According to complainants, it continued collecting deposits from women until April this year before suddenly suspending operations and locking its office premises.

After repeated attempts to contact company representatives failed, many investors realised they had allegedly been cheated. Despite suffering significant financial losses, several women initially hesitated to approach the police due to social stigma and fear of embarrassment.

However, following widespread media coverage of the alleged Haveri fraud, some victims gathered the courage to file complaints with the Jayanagar Police Station in Tumakuru.

The stories emerging from the victims paint a troubling picture. Several homemakers reportedly invested money without informing their family members. Some are alleged to have pledged property documents with banks and taken loans to invest in the scheme. Others reportedly persuaded relatives and close friends to lend money or invest in the company, believing the promises made by its representatives.

The alleged fraud has left many families facing severe financial hardship. Victims have reportedly been seen gathering near the company’s closed office, seeking answers and hoping for the recovery of their investments.

Police have registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) and have begun collecting information regarding the company’s operations, its promoters and the extent of the alleged fraud. Investigators are also compiling details from affected women to determine the total amount involved and the number of victims.

Authorities said further action will be taken based on the findings of the preliminary inquiry. Meanwhile, the case has raised fresh concerns about fraudulent investment schemes that target vulnerable individuals by promising easy income and quick returns through work-from-home opportunities.

The investigation is continuing, and officials are expected to examine whether the Tumakuru operation is linked to the broader allegations that have already surfaced in Haveri and other parts of Karnataka.