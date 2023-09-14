Small aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport; 8 injured

The regulator also said the visibility at the time of the incident was 700 metres with heavy rains.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 15th September 2023 1:13 am IST
Small aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport; 8 injured

Mumbai: A private jet veered off the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport on Thursday amid heavy rains and all the eight people, who were onboard, have been hospitalised with injuries, according to officials.

Peoples Career

Following the incident at little past 1700 hours, both runways at the airport were shut for a brief period, and one of the runways resumed operations at around 1847 hours, the officials said.

Also Read
Dubai flight diverted after aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport

The Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL belonging to VSR Ventures, was coming from Visakhapatnam and skidded off the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

MS Education Academy

The aircraft “was involved in a runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at the Mumbai airport. There were six passengers and two crew members onboard,” it said.

The regulator also said the visibility at the time of the incident was 700 metres with heavy rains.

An official at the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said eight people injured in the incident have been hospitalised.

According to Mumbai Police sources the eight injured include a woman, and the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft.

One of the passengers is a Danish citizen, according to a police source.

In a statement, Mumbai airport said the incident occurred at approximately 1708 hours.

“There are no casualties. CSMIA’s (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) airside team is on-ground to assist with the clearance on-site,” it added.

The runway 27 is now open for operations post DGCA and ATC clearance at 1847 hours, one of the officials said.

An AAI official said that the flight operations at the airport remained shut for about one hour and 45 minutes before one runway was made functional. During this period, a number of flights were diverted to other airports.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said that as many as 39 flights were diverted to various airports.

Mumbai airport has two crossing runways — 09/27 and 14/32, which is the secondary runway.

The official also said the aircraft had suffered extensive damage after veering off the runway and will have to be removed with the help of a disabled aircraft recovery kit.

At present, only Tata Group-owned Air India has the capability in this area, the official said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 15th September 2023 1:13 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button