Small plane crashes on Texas highway

Laredo: Crews rushed to pull out people from a small plane on the night of Tuesday, June 16, that crashed in the middle of a highway in southern Texas, as flames burst from the aircraft.

The small plane crashed in Laredo shortly after 10 pm, said Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board and what their condition was.

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There were no immediate reports of any injuries to those in vehicles on the highway, Loop 20, he said. The Loop has been closed in both directions.

Video posted online shows the plane on its side, crashed into a highway barrier. Rescuers can be seen rushing in to smash a cockpit window to free people inside.