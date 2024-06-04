Smriti Irani trails in Amethi by over 88,000 votes

Lucknow: Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma is leading by a comfortable margin of over 88,000 votes in the Amethi parliamentary seat against the BJP’s Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, Sharma is leading by 88,908 votes.

Gandhi represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2019.

In the 2019 general election, he lost the seat to Irani by a margin of 55,102 votes. Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala’s Wayanad.