Smriti Mandhana retains top spot in women’s ODI rankings

Dubai: Swashbuckling Indian batter Smriti Mandhana retained the top spot in the latest women’s ODI batting ranking released here on Tuesday.

Mandhana was joined by her captain Harmanpreet Kaur who remained static on eighth spot.

Jemimah Rodrigues drops to 12th rank

However, Jemimah Rodrigues dropped a rung to 12th after India lost the three-match ODI series 0-3 against Australia.

NZ stars big winners

A host of New Zealand’s best white-ball stars have been the big winners on the latest update.

The White Ferns have been in superb form at home having opened up an unassailable 2-0 lead over Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series and it’s no surprise that new skipper Melie Kerr is leading the way with both bat and ball.

Kerr collected four wickets in the opening match of the series and then backed that up with a magnificent seven-wicket haul during the second contest in Dunedin when she became just the seventh player overall to collect seven wickets or more in a women’s ODI.

That effort saw Kerr jump five places to 11th overall on the list for ODI bowlers, while the talented 25-year-old also climbed one place to fifth on the list for ODI all-rounders.

Kerr wasn’t the only New Zealander to make gains following the opening two matches of the series against Zimbabwe, with Brooke Halliday (up eight rungs to 11th) and Maddy Green (up four spots to equal 22nd) both jumping the ODI batter charts following impressive performances with the bat.

Halliday smashed an unbelievable innings of 157* from just 117 balls in the series opener to display her qualities, while Green hit 67 in the same match and followed that up with an unbeaten 27* in the second fixture.

There’s also some change on the latest T20I rankings, following the completion of the West Indies’ three-match series at home against Sri Lanka and less than three months out from the start of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup hosted by England and Wales.

Left-hander Hasini Perera hit an unbeaten half-century to help Sri Lanka clinch the series in the third and final game in St George’s and the opener was rewarded on the latest rankings for T20I batters as she rose 15 spots to 28th overall.

Inexperienced right-hander Imesha Dulani (up 17 rungs to equal 72nd) also made gains on the list for T20I batters following an unbeaten 34* in the series finale, while Sri Lankan teammate Kavisha Dilhari made gains on the rankings for T20I bowlers (up three spots to 21st) and all-rounders (up two places to 11th).

West Indies veteran biggest mover

The big mover for the West Indies was Afy Fletcher, with the veteran spinner climbing four rungs to seventh overall on the list for T20I bowlers following three wickets from the final two games of the series against Sri Lanka.